Drivers are facing severe delays after a four-vehicle crash on the A1.

The northbound carriageway between Salters Road and the Edinburgh City Bypass is partially blocked following the crash and motorists in the area are currently facing waits of around 12 minutes.

The average speed at the scene of the crash, near the Craighall Junction, is around 5mph.

Police Scotland are believed to be at the scene of the crash and have been approached for comment.