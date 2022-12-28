News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh traffic: A1 near Old Craighall at standstill after four vehicle crash and broken down car

Traffic at standstill after crash involving four vehicles

By Rhoda Morrison
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 4:36pm

Drivers are facing severe delays after a four-vehicle crash on the A1.

The northbound carriageway between Salters Road and the Edinburgh City Bypass is partially blocked following the crash and motorists in the area are currently facing waits of around 12 minutes.

The average speed at the scene of the crash, near the Craighall Junction, is around 5mph.

Police Scotland are believed to be at the scene of the crash and have been approached for comment.

There are further delays in the area caused by a broken down vehicle further up the road.