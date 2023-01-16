The crash occurred on the A720 Eastbound at Calder, at around 9.50am on Monday, January 16. Lane one is currently closed as a result of the collision.

Traffic is slow in the area, with vehicles queuing to the M9 Interchange. Traffic Scotland has warned drivers to “expect delays”.

It is currently unclear whether anyone was injured in the collision. A Police Scotland spokesperson said : "Officers received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on A720 which happened around 9.50am on Monday, 16 January, 2023. Recovery of vehicles is under-way."