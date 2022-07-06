At 9.53am this morning, Traffic Scotland reported that the A720 Westbound just after Sheriffhall Roundabout was closed, as a result of the blaze. However, all lanes have now re-opened.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.45am on Wednesday, July 6 to reports of a van on fire at the Edinburgh City Bypass westbound past the Sheriffhall roundabout.“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and firefighters are still at the scene.“There are no reported casualties at this time.”Police Scotland warned drivers on social media, writing: “Motorists advised that the A720 Edinburgh Bypass is currently closed westbound at Sheriffhall, following a report of a vehicle fire. Please find an alternative route whilst recovery takes place.”