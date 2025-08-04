Edinburgh traffic: Broken down car means delays on Edinburgh City Bypass
Rush-hour traffic was delayed this morning by a broken-down car blocking part of the Edinburgh City Bypass.
One lane of the A720 at Straiton was blocked.
Traffic Scotland said traffic was slowing on approach and delays were lasting around 10 minutes.
The AA reported: “Partially blocked due to stalled vehicle on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass westbound near A701 Straiton Road (Straiton junction).”
It said the incident had first been reported at 7.55am.
