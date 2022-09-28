Police were called to the roundabout at around 12.15pm following reports of a vehicle having struck the railway bridge.

The road is blocked and traffic is building on all routes to the roundabout, including Peffermill Road and Old Dalkeith Road.

There are not believed to be any injuries as a result of the crash but it is unclear how long the road is likely to remain closed for.

The lorry has become stuck under the railway bridge at Cameron Toll Picture: Alan Ramsay

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a vehicle striking a railway bridge in Cameron Toll, Edinburgh.

"The road is currently closed and recovery is being arranged."