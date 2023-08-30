News you can trust since 1873
On-the-spot fine issued after Edinburgh crash between car and motorcycle
By Ian Swanson
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:27 BST

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Edinburgh’s Liberton Road.

The collision happened late on Tuesday afternoon and police said one person had been issued with an on-the-spot fine. No details were available on the extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.45pm on Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, we were made aware of a crash involving a motorbike and a car on Liberton Road, Edinburgh. The rider of the motorbike was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. One person was issued with a fixed penalty notice."

