Edinburgh traffic: Driver arrested after police rush to incident in Edinburgh's Queen Street

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 17:03 BST

Drivers have been warned of slow traffic after an incident in Edinburgh city centre on Friday afternoon, April 21. A driver has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence, police said, at around 3pm. It comes after reports of a crash in the road, near the Frederick Street junction, at the same time. The eastbound carriageway is reported to have been partially blocked, and traffic is queuing back to St Colme Street and North Charlotte Street.

A Police Scotland pokesperson said: "Around 3pm on Friday, 21 April, officers on patrol arrested the driver of a car on Queen Street, Edinburgh, in connection with a road traffic offence.”

