Edinburgh traffic: Driver fined after A71 Calder Road crash causes traffic delays
Reports of crash on busy road into city
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A driver has been fined after a crash which caused long delays on an Edinburgh road.
Traffic travelling eastbound on the A71 Calder Road near the Bankhead roundabout was moving slowly after the crash, which happened at around 12.10pm on Wednesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Wednesday, November 22, officers were called to a report of a one-car crash on Calder Road in Edinburgh. Recovery was arranged and the driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice for a road traffic offence.”