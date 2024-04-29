Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing delays of over an hour following a crash.

The incident is affecting traffic in both directions between Baberton and Dreghorn.

Traffic Scotland said: “The A720 is restricted eastbound between Baberton and Dreghorn due to a road traffic incident. Motorists are advised to approach with caution and should allow for longer than normal journey times.”

At 9am, Traffic Scotlnd posted on X: “All lanes have reopened following an earlier collision eastbound however traffic remains extremely busy this morning!”

Drivers travelling eastbound were warned to expect severe delays of over an hour. Writing on social media they said drivers on the A720 should prepare for: “Approximately 85 minutes delay eastbound back from M8 at Livingston 2 [and] approximately 45 minute delay westbound from Sheriffhall.”