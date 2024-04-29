Edinburgh traffic: Drivers face delays of over an hour on the city bypass following crash

The crash was reported earlier this morning
By Neil Johnstone
Published 29th Apr 2024, 08:56 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 09:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing delays of over an hour following a crash. 

Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing severe delays following a crashDrivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing severe delays following a crash
Drivers on the Edinburgh City Bypass are facing severe delays following a crash

The incident is affecting traffic in both directions between Baberton and Dreghorn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic Scotland said: “The A720 is restricted eastbound between Baberton and Dreghorn due to a road traffic incident. Motorists are advised to approach with caution and should allow for longer than normal journey times.”

The incident is affecting traffic in both directions between Baberton and DreghornThe incident is affecting traffic in both directions between Baberton and Dreghorn
The incident is affecting traffic in both directions between Baberton and Dreghorn

At 9am, Traffic Scotlnd posted on X: “All lanes have reopened following an earlier collision eastbound however traffic remains extremely busy this morning!”

Drivers travelling eastbound were warned to expect severe delays of over an hour. Writing on social media they said drivers on the A720 should prepare for: “Approximately 85 minutes delay eastbound back from M8 at Livingston 2 [and] approximately 45 minute delay westbound from Sheriffhall.”

The AA said the A720 is ‘partially blocked’ with drivers experiencing ‘severe delays.’ They added congestion on the bypass is’ tailing back onto the M8 to J3 (Livingston).’

Related topics:TrafficEdinburghDriversEdinburgh City Bypass

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.