Edinburgh traffic: Drivers told to 'expect delays' after collision on A8 Corstorphine Road near Edinburgh Zoo
Traffic is slow on Corstorphine Road in Edinburgh following a collision.
By Anna Bryan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The two-vehicle crash took place on the A8 Corstorphine Road, at the Balgreen Road junction, near Murrayfield Hospital and Edinburgh Zoo, shortly before 12pm today. The road is partially blocked, so traffic is moving slow.
Edinburgh Travel News notified drivers of the crash on Twitter, and told them to “expect delays and possible diversions.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We received a report of a two vehicle crash on Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh at 11.50am on Friday, 11 November, 2022. Ambulance services were contacted."