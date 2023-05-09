Easter Road has been closed both ways after the crash which happened between Edina Place and Brunswick Street, shortly before 11am on Tuesday morning, May 9. The driver of the car and a pedestrian, both men, have been taken to hospital. One passer-by described the crash as “nasty” and said it was “likely to disrupt traffic both ways for some time”. Edinburgh bus services, including the 1 and the 35 buses, have been diverted away from the area.