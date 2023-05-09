News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh traffic: Easter Road closed and men rushed to hospital after car hits pedestrian in Leith area

Easter Road closed after ‘nasty collision’ between car and pedestrian

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 9th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:31 BST

Two men have been rushed to hospital after a car struck a pedestrian in Leith.

Easter Road has been closed both ways after the crash which happened between Edina Place and Brunswick Street, shortly before 11am on Tuesday morning, May 9. The driver of the car and a pedestrian, both men, have been taken to hospital. One passer-by described the crash as “nasty” and said it was “likely to disrupt traffic both ways for some time”. Edinburgh bus services, including the 1 and the 35 buses, have been diverted away from the area.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 10.55am on Tuesday, 9 May 2023 police received a report of a car striking a pedestrian in Easter Road, Edinburgh. Police and SAS attended and the male driver of the car and male pedestrian have been taken to hospital by SAS. (No further details at this time). Easter Road has been closed and diversions are in place. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident."

Easter Road closed in both directions after car strikes pedestrian in Leith area of Edinburgh.Easter Road closed in both directions after car strikes pedestrian in Leith area of Edinburgh.
