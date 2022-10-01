The crash took place on the M8 at the Hermiston Gait Roundabout slip towards Gogar, shortly after 11.30am on Saturday (October 1).

Emergency services are currently in attendance on the scene.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been seriously injured or taken to hospital.

Traffic in the area is currently slowing on approach, as the two cars involved are blocking a lane.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a two car crash close to the Hermiston Gait roundabout, Edinburgh around 11.40am on Saturday, 1 October, 2022.

"Emergency services are in attendance.”

