Councillors are being urged to draw back from confirming two controversial experimental traffic measures as permanent at a meeting today.

The New Town and Broughton Community Council (NTBCC) has objected to the removal of buses from Waverley Bridge and the cycle path on London Road between Easter Road and Blenheim Place.

The council's Traffic Regulation Order sub-committee, meeting on Monday May 12, has been recommended to set aside objections and make both measures permanent.

The New Town and Broughton Community Council say the the ban on buses at Waverley Bridge has led to congstion at Waterloo Place and Regent Road. | Google

But the NTBCC claims the relocation of tour buses and airport buses after they were banned from Waverley Bridge has led to congestion at Regent Road, Waterloo Place and St Andrew Square and in particular on the pavements along Regent Road and Waterloo Place, with consequent adverse impacts for traffic management and road safety.

It says service buses are sometimes having to wait to access their bus stop on Waterloo Place and passengers often have to step into the road to ensure they are visible to approaching buses.

And it says the temporary segregated cycle path on London Road does not meet its objective of improving safety for cyclists because they have to keep moving in and out of the path because of bus stops, meaning many do not use it.

In its objection the NTBCC adds: "At the time it was introduced, the NTBCC suggested that Montrose Terrace and Regent Road would provide a better and safer route for cyclists wanting to access the city centre area rather than having to negotiate Picardy Place.

"By observation and discussion with cyclists it does not appear that the temporary cycle path is being well used."

NTBCC secretary Mike Birch said the community council did not believe the issues it raised had been properly addressed in the report by officials to the sub-committe.

He said: "We’re urging the council to look again at these two [measures] and ensure that the views of the NTBCC and others who have raised concerns are properly considered."

Airport buses have been allowed to return to Waverley Bridge on a temporary basis to restrictions on South St David Street for construction work at the Jenner’s building.