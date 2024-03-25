Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commuters on the Edinburgh Bypass are facing major delays this morning due to two separate breakdowns.

Government service Traffic Scotland warned just before 10am that the Westbound carriageway of the A720 was blocked near Straiton-on-slip.

There are hold-ups of around 20 minutes.

There are long delays on the Edinburgh bypass

Shortly afterwards, the traffic monitor again told of jams in another part of the road after a vehicle broke down near the Calder junction.