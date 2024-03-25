Edinburgh traffic: Long delays on A720 city bypass as two breakdowns spark tailbacks
Drivers are facing major hold-ups.
Commuters on the Edinburgh Bypass are facing major delays this morning due to two separate breakdowns.
Government service Traffic Scotland warned just before 10am that the Westbound carriageway of the A720 was blocked near Straiton-on-slip.
There are hold-ups of around 20 minutes.
Shortly afterwards, the traffic monitor again told of jams in another part of the road after a vehicle broke down near the Calder junction.
Queues are said to be trailing back to the M8 from Ratho with delays from the motorway of 15 minutes.
