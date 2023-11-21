Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Edinburgh are facing severe delays after a lorry became 'stuck’ and crashed at the busy Cameron Toll roundabout.

Traffic is very slow both ways along Peffermill Road and Niddrie Mains Road with motorists warned to avoid the route.

Images from the scene show that traffic is at a standstill in all directions. Police are in attendance and directing traffic as the recovery and removal of the vehicle takes place. The crash was reported shortly after midday, when the lorry got into trouble while trying to reverse.

Traffic is still able to pass through the roundabout but is moving very slowly with many cars on Dalkeith Road opting to turn around. It is unknown if anyone was injured during the incident.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.30pm on Tuesday, 21 November, 2023 we received a report of a lorry stuck at a roundabout near Cameron Toll. Officers are assisting with traffic management and recovery is underway."

Edinburgh Travel News said: “Bridge at Cameron Toll /Peffermill Road. Avoid this route for the time being. A lorry has become stuck here. Police and recovery are in attendance. Traffic is very slow both ways along Peffermill Road and Niddrie Mains Road.”