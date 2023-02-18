News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh traffic: M8 drivers warned to 'approach with care' after collision near Ratho

Debris was left on the M8 in Edinburgh following a crash.

By Anna Bryan
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 10:30am

The debris has since been removed, and traffic is flowing clearly.

The collision took place on the M8 Eastbound at Junction Two Claylands, near Ratho, at around 10am on Saturday, February 18. As a result, debris was left on the road. This has now been moved to the hard-shoulder. Drivers in the area have been urged to ‘approach with care’. Traffic is currently coping well, according to Traffic Scotland.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

