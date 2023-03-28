News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
5 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
8 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
10 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
10 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
11 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Edinburgh traffic: M8 traffic heavy after rush-hour collision near Whitburn

Police in attendance at two-car crash near Edinburgh

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:13 BST

A section of the M8 near West Lothian is restricted after a rush-hour collision.

The two-car crash took place on the M8 between Junction 4A and 5, near Whitburn, shortly before 4.45pm on Tuesday, March 28. Traffic is queuing on the road, and lane two of the Westbound carriageway is currently restricted as a result. Police are reportedly in attendance at the scene. Drivers have been urged to take care on approach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland said: "Around 4.40pm on Tuesday, 28 March, 2023, we were called to a report of a two-car crash on the M8 between Junction 4A and Junction 5.

Police called to two-car crash on M8 near Whitburn during rush-hour.
Police called to two-car crash on M8 near Whitburn during rush-hour.
Police called to two-car crash on M8 near Whitburn during rush-hour.
Most Popular

"There are no reports of any injuries."