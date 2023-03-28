Edinburgh traffic: M8 traffic heavy after rush-hour collision near Whitburn
Police in attendance at two-car crash near Edinburgh
A section of the M8 near West Lothian is restricted after a rush-hour collision.
The two-car crash took place on the M8 between Junction 4A and 5, near Whitburn, shortly before 4.45pm on Tuesday, March 28. Traffic is queuing on the road, and lane two of the Westbound carriageway is currently restricted as a result. Police are reportedly in attendance at the scene. Drivers have been urged to take care on approach.
A Police Scotland said: "Around 4.40pm on Tuesday, 28 March, 2023, we were called to a report of a two-car crash on the M8 between Junction 4A and Junction 5.
"There are no reports of any injuries."