Edinburgh traffic: M9 traffic returns to normal after three-vehicle crash near Newbridge

Traffic has returned to normal on the M8 in Edinburgh, following a three-vehicle collision.

By Anna Bryan
51 minutes ago - 1 min read

The crash took place on the M9 Southbound at Junction 1, near Newbridge, at around 9.10am on Monday, January 16. The road was partially blocked between Old Philpstoun and Kirkliston, however, all lanes are now running.

No-one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving three vehicles on the M9 near Junction One at Newbridge around 9am on Monday, 16 January.

“There were no reported injuries and recovery was arranged for the vehicles.”

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the M9 near Newbridge in Edinburgh.