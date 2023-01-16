The crash took place on the M9 Southbound at Junction 1, near Newbridge, at around 9.10am on Monday, January 16. The road was partially blocked between Old Philpstoun and Kirkliston, however, all lanes are now running.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving three vehicles on the M9 near Junction One at Newbridge around 9am on Monday, 16 January.

“There were no reported injuries and recovery was arranged for the vehicles.”