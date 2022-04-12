Edinburgh traffic: Man taken to hospital after crash on A720 near Hermiston
A man has been taken to hospital, after a road traffic collision on the Edinburgh City Bypass near Hermiston.
By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:10 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:54 pm
Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A720 Westbound near the Hermiston junction at around 12pm today.
Officers attended the scene of the collision, and a man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by a family member.
Westbound lanes near the Calder junction were restricted after the crash, however, traffic in the area is now running as normal.