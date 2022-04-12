Edinburgh traffic: Man taken to hospital after crash on A720 near Hermiston

A man has been taken to hospital, after a road traffic collision on the Edinburgh City Bypass near Hermiston.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:10 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:54 pm

Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A720 Westbound near the Hermiston junction at around 12pm today.

Read More

Read More
Bomb disposal unit attends Linlithgow property as investigation continues

Officers attended the scene of the collision, and a man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by a family member.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Westbound lanes near the Calder junction were restricted after the crash, however, traffic in the area is now running as normal.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

A man has been taken to hospital, after a crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass.