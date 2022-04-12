Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A720 Westbound near the Hermiston junction at around 12pm today.

Officers attended the scene of the collision, and a man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by a family member.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westbound lanes near the Calder junction were restricted after the crash, however, traffic in the area is now running as normal.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.