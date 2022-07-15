Police received a report of the crash, which took place on the A720 near Dreghorn, at 2.25pm on Friday, July 15.
The road was restricted westbound as a result, but has now been cleared.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance.”
It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the collision.
Traffic Scotland has asked drivers in the area to use caution on approach.