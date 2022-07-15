Edinburgh traffic: Police rush to collision on A720 near Dreghorn

Officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on the Edinburgh City Bypass on Friday afternoon.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 15th July 2022, 3:06 pm
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 3:07 pm

Police received a report of the crash, which took place on the A720 near Dreghorn, at 2.25pm on Friday, July 15.

The road was restricted westbound as a result, but has now been cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance.”

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the collision.

Traffic Scotland has asked drivers in the area to use caution on approach.

