Police received a report of the crash, which took place on the A720 near Dreghorn, at 2.25pm on Friday, July 15.

The road was restricted westbound as a result, but has now been cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance.”

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the collision.

Traffic Scotland has asked drivers in the area to use caution on approach.