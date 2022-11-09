Police were alerted to the single vehicle collision, which took place on the A720 Edinburgh Bypass, near Hermiston Gait, shortly after 4.05pm today. Officers attended the crash, and are now carrying out enquiries into the incident.

All lanes of the road are now clear, but traffic remains heavy on the approach, with drivers facing a 10 minute delay.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a single vehicle crash on the A720 Edinburgh Bypass, close to Hermiston Gate at around 4.05pm on Wednesday, 9 November, 2022.

