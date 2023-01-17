Edinburgh traffic: Tailbacks on A720 after collision near Baberton
Drivers are facing delays on the Edinburgh City Bypass following a car crash.
The one-car collision happened on the A720 Eastbound at the Baberton junction, at around 12.40pm on Tuesday, January 17. According to Traffic Scotland, police are en route to the incident.
Lane two has been closed as a result of the crash and traffic is queuing back to the Hermiston Gait junction. Drivers are currently facing delays of around 20 minutes.
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.