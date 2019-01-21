Edinburgh traffic: Vehicle fire on A720 slip road

Have your say

A slip road onto the Edinburgh bypass near Straiton is partially blocked because of a vehicle fire this evening.

Fire crews and police were called to the incident on the eastbound onslip between Straiton and Lasswade, just before 4:40pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said the vehicle had been extinguished upon arrival, and police have since arrived on scene.

There are no details of any injuries available at this stage.

A tweet by Traffic Scotland reads: "A720 Edinburgh Bypass E/B Straiton ONSLIP - is partially blocked due to a vehicle fire, emergency services on scene. Vehicles still able to get passed."