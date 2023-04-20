News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh traffic: 'Very slow' traffic on London Road after three-vehicle collision near Meadowbank Retail Park

Three vehicles involved in crash on Edinburgh road

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST

Citybound traffic on a busy Edinburgh road is moving ‘very slow’ after a collision.

The three-vehicle crash took place on the B1350 London Road near the Meadowbank Retail Park, at around 3pm on Thursday, April 20. According to the AA route planner, traffic on the road and the nearby A1 is “very slow”.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. This is a breaking story. More to follow.

A three-vehicle crash has been reported on London Road in Edinburgh.