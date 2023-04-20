Edinburgh traffic: 'Very slow' traffic on London Road after three-vehicle collision near Meadowbank Retail Park
Three vehicles involved in crash on Edinburgh road
Citybound traffic on a busy Edinburgh road is moving ‘very slow’ after a collision.
The three-vehicle crash took place on the B1350 London Road near the Meadowbank Retail Park, at around 3pm on Thursday, April 20. According to the AA route planner, traffic on the road and the nearby A1 is “very slow”.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. This is a breaking story. More to follow.