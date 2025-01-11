Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Train passengers travelling from Edinburgh to Dunblane and Glasgow could see delays of up to 35 minutes due to a signalling fault at Polmont.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Rail advised some trains may also be cancelled and the disruption is expected to last until 2pm today. Passengers are advised to check their journeys using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

The signalling fault is understood to have been fixed but ScotRail warned ‘services will continue to be subject to delays and cancellations due to crew and trains being out of place’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trains travelling from Edinburgh to Dunblane and Glasgow ‘will continue to be subject to delays and cancellations due to crew and trains being out of place’ | PA

A National Rail spokesperson said: “A fault with the signalling system at Polmont is causing disruption to services running through this station. As a result, trains running between Edinburgh and Dunblane / Glasgow Queen Street may be cancelled or delayed by up to 35 minutes.

“You can use your ticket at no extra cost on Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh Park and Haymarket. You can also use your ticket at no extra cost on alternative ScotRail services via any reasonable route.”

Customers can use their train tickets at no extra cost on the following services:

•Midland Bluebird buses covering Glasgow and Edinburgh - Stirling / Polmont / Falkirk / Linlithgow and Camelon (X38, X37, X36, 51/52 and 38)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•Edinburgh Trams City Route between Edinburgh Gateway - Edinburgh Park - Haymarket - St Andrews Square (Waverley)

•Ticket acceptance has also been arranged with Scottish Citylink buses between Edinburgh and Glasgow. Customers can use the 900 bus from Edinburgh Bus Station, Edinburgh Haymarket Station and Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow.