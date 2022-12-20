As many residents in Edinburgh start planning their escape routes during one of the busiest commuting times of the year, the Christmas break, there is always the question of whether public transport will run a skeletal service across their services.

In particular, with news that the AA have issued an amber traffic alert for the Friday and Saturday before Christmas, there seems now more than ever to be an incentive to use the train service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But amidst train strikes and industrial action taking place throughout the United Kingdom, will those strikes or the bank holidays affect travel from Edinburgh Waverley station, the biggest train station in the city?

For those looking to ride with LNER , they have confirmed on their website that all train travel on Christmas Day and Boxing Day will not take place from Edinburgh, and to seek alternative forms of travel on those bank holidays. The train operator has also advised passengers of essential work taking place throughout December into early January that may also affect travel in 2023.

LNER trains will begin running again from December 27, but due to ongoing industrial action, all passengers are advised to check the LNER Journey Planner closer to the time for any last-minute changes to their timetable.

ScotRail meanwhile are informing passengers that despite not being involved with the current industrial action taking place, some of their services may be affected due to strikes by Network Rail Scotland signallers and staff. They also have recommended passengers use their journey planner service for any last minute amendments.

Advertisement Hide Ad