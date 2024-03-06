Edinburgh trains: Delays to some services between Edinburgh, Perth and Inverness after bridge strike
Passengers travelling between Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Perth and Inverness are facing major disruption and delays after a vehicle hit a bridge.
The vehicle struck the railway bridge in Burntisland at around 8.30am on Wednesday, and 'major disruption' has now been reported. Seven services from Edinburgh to Perth, Edinburgh to Aberdeen and Arbroath, Edinburgh to Inverness and Aberdeen to Inverness are affected.
Shortly after 9am, Network Rail Scotland advised that engineers were on site trying to fix the issue. Affected passengers can use their train tickets on Stagecoach buses between Inverkeithing and Ladybank in both directions. But ticket acceptance is not available between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh.
In a social media update, ScotRail said: “Reports coming in of a bridge strike near Burntisland. Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen/Dundee/Perth/Glenrothes with Thornton via Kirkcaldy will be delayed as the bridge will need to be inspected for safety reasons.
Writing on X, Network Rail Scotland added: “The bridge will now need to be examined by engineers before services can pass over the bridge again. We'll keep you updated.”
Passengers are entitled to compensation if their journey is delayed by 30 minutes or more. All claims must be made within 28 days.