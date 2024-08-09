Edinburgh trains: Disruption to services between Waverley and Glasgow after tree branch hits overhead lines
Newtwork Rail staff are now on site to remove the object but advised disruption is expected to last until 2.30pm on Friday August 9. Ticket acceptance is in place with Edinburgh Trams for those travelling between Waverley and Haymarket.
Writing on social media, ScotRail said: “We’ve had a report of a temporary loss of power to the overhead wires between Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley. Services running between Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley are subject to delay, revision or cancellation.”
They added: “Glasgow Central to Edinburgh via Shotts services are subject to delay, alteration and cancellation. Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High services are now running as scheduled but may still be subject to delay, alteration and cancellation.”
Providing an update shortly before 1.30pm, Newtwork Rail said: “Vegetation on the overhead lines has been removed and the overhead lines are now operating normally. We're sorry if you've been delayed due to this incident.”
For the latest information customers can check their journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.
