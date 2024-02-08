Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trains taking commuters from East Lothian to Edinburgh are so overcrowded that by the time they reach Musselburgh no more passengers can get on, the Scottish Parliament has been told.

South Scotland Labour MSP Martin Whitfield raised the plight of travellers on rush-hour trains into the Capital at First Minister's Questions, calling on Humza Yousaf to give an assurance of a "robust and reliable" rail service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Whitfield said: "This week, rail commuters travelling between East Lothian and Edinburgh experienced the consequences of Scottish National Party mismanagement, with a reduction in carriage numbers on the trains during the busy morning commute and overcrowding."

And he quoted one commuter, Gregor Millar, saying: “It’s uncomfortable, you have to stand and it becomes hard to hold onto anything. When I get on at Prestonpans you have to stand, when it gets to Wallyford people are just squeezing on, and at Musselburgh people can’t get on.”

Commuters from East Lothian into Edinburgh have faced serious overcrowding, according to Labour MSP Martin Whitfield

Mr Whitfield continued: "Given those ongoing issues, what assurances can the First Minister offer to Gregor Millar and other constituents that commuters who travel between East Lothian and Edinburgh can depend on a robust and reliable train service?"

Mr Yousaf replied: "I do not at all minimise the impact that rail disruption can have on constituents and their everyday lives, when they are going to work and attending their educational establishments. I say to Martin Whitfield’s constituent that we are investing in our rail services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have invested in our rail infrastructure, in new rail lines on the Borders railway, in new railway stations throughout the country, and in making our railways more affordable by, for example, introducing a pilot that abolished peak fares.