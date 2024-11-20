Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Network Rail is due to produce an "improvement plan" next month for its eastern region, which includes the East Coast mainline, after an increase in delays.

Transport regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) called on the publicly-owned infrastructure manager to work with the industry as a whole to improve train punctuality and reliability for passengers and freight across the region.It has promised the improvement plan by 20 December.

The improvement plan includes the East Coast Mainline. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

The ORR said: "Delays in the region, which includes the East Coast Mainline, caused by Network Rail itself have risen significantly, from 2.4 million to 3.3 million minutes per year over the past two years. Punctuality and reliability of services has continued to decline and the region is forecasting further worsening, compared to its targets."

The East Coast Main Line - the nearly 400 mile route between Edinburgh Waverley and London King's Cross -is one of the routes to have seen increased delays from incidents.The ORR said: "Train operators have a significant part to play in improving services, but Network Rail must renew its focus on its own contribution to delays."

Stephanie Tobyn, ORR director of strategy, policy and reform, said: “We have seen a trend of rising delays in parts of the Eastern region in recent months, with passengers and freight users not seeing the punctual and reliable service they should expect from the rail network.

“We recognise the significant ongoing work of Network Rail to address this and the complex challenges they face in parts of the Eastern region, but it is clear that a fresh approach is required to fix the issues. We are pleased that Network Rail has responded positively to our request.

"We want to see Network Rail integrate passenger and freight operators into the process to effectively address issues that deliver sustained improvements in punctuality and reliability.”

Edinburgh South West Labour MP Scott Arthur said: “Edinburgh's rail link to London offers a rapid, low-stress, and eco-friendly alternative to flying. While Lumo and LNER are providing excellent service, I'm pleased that ORR is pushing Network Rail to collaborate with operators for further improvements.

“This will benefit the billion passengers and the 1.057 million tonnes of freight that rely on the Eastern Region annually. Treating rail and rolling stock as a unified system aligns with the UK Government's rail reform goals.”