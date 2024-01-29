Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No trains will run for the next four days between Edinburgh and Linlithgow, Bathgate or Falkirk Grahamston.

ScotRail has advised people travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow to travel only 'if essential' due to the disruption to services, which is due engineering works to install a specialist netting system above the rail line near Ratho to help prevent rocks falling onto the track.

The Network Rail works began on Monday, January 29 and will run until Thursday, February 1, with normal services due to resume on Friday.

Trains from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh via Falkirk will terminate at Linlithgow, with only a limited number of replacement buses available between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park station, where train tickets will be accepted by Edinburgh Trams for travel between Edinburgh Park and Haymarket or Waverley.

Passengers face major disruption to key services due to work to install netting to prevent rock falls. Picture: Jane Barlow.

Dunblane to Edinburgh services will terminate at Falkirk Grahamston, again with limited replacement buses available to Edinburgh Park and train tickets accepted on the trams. And trains from Helensburgh to Edinburgh via Bathgate will terminate at Bathgate, where there will be only limited replacement buses to Edinburgh Park, with train tickets accepted on the trams from there to Haymarket or Waverley.

Direct services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central are not affected, but journeys will take longer and the trains are likely to be busier than normal. Trains from Inverness to Edinburgh will run via Fife and will not call at Stirling.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “These safety critical engineering works will bring significant disruption to the services ScotRail can operate between Edinburgh and Glasgow, Bathgate, Linlithgow, Stirling, and Inverness.