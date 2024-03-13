Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh rail passengers are facing ‘major disruption’ following damage to overhead electric wires this morning.

At around 6am ScotRail received reports that tree branches were caught in overhead wires in the Edinburgh Park area. Staff have now removed the obstruction and all lines have reopened but the rail operator warned some routes may be cancelled, delayed up to 30-minutes or revised.

The disruption will affect services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High. The disruption is expected to continue until 10am today.

National Rail said: “Lines have now reopened following damage to overhead electric wires between Haymarket and Edinburgh Park. However, whilst service recovers, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.”