Edinburgh trains: Passengers face major disruption on several routes after damage to overhead lines  

All lines have now reopened but passengers should expect 30-minute delays 
By Neil Johnstone
Published 13th Mar 2024, 08:01 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 08:02 GMT
Edinburgh rail passengers are facing ‘major disruption’ following damage to overhead electric wires this morning.

At around 6am ScotRail received reports that tree branches were caught in overhead wires in the Edinburgh Park area. Staff have now removed the obstruction and all lines have reopened but the rail operator warned some routes may be cancelled, delayed up to 30-minutes or revised. 

Rail passengers between Edinburgh and Glasgow are facing delays of up to 30 minutes after damage to overhead linesRail passengers between Edinburgh and Glasgow are facing delays of up to 30 minutes after damage to overhead lines
The disruption will affect services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High. The disruption is expected to continue until 10am today.

National Rail said: “Lines have now reopened following damage to overhead electric wires between Haymarket and Edinburgh Park. However, whilst service recovers, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.”

You can check your journey in advance via the National Rail Journey Planner.

