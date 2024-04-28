Edinburgh trains: Passengers to face cancellations throughout Sunday amid track repairs
Train passengers in Edinburgh are set to face cancellations throughout the day amid repairs to a track.
LNER services between Newcastle and the Capital have been reduced after a defect was found on the East Coast Mainline last night.
ScotRail trains between North Berwick and Edinburgh have also been cancelled, while services from Tweedbank to the city will end at Newcraighall.
Network Rail said it was hoped all the repairs would be carried out in time for trains to run as normal tomorrow.
It tweeted: “We’re dealing with a track defect on the East Coast Main Line south of Edinburgh that’s meant we’ve closed a section of the southbound line – it’s unlikely to reopen until Monday due to the repairs needed. We're running a limited number of trains using the opposite track.
The railway infrastructure manager later added: “Overnight, during an inspection, we found a defect on a crossing – a rail that allows trains to swap tracks.
“It’s a chunky and bespoke part made from cast or fabricated steel. Unlike a normal rail, we can’t make a temporary repair to get trains running, we need to replace it.
“We’re working to source the materials we need now. The plan is to carry out the repairs overnight tonight, ready for the start of service tomorrow. We’ll keep you updated throughout the day.”
ScotRail tweeted: “Services between Tweedbank and Edinburgh will now run between Tweedbank and Newcraighall. Services between North Berwick and Edinburgh are suspended.”
The operator continued: “We have a limited amount of replacement buses sourced. Available buses will be used between Edinburgh and Newcraighall, connecting with a train service between Newcraighall and Tweedbank.
“Buses will also be used for journeys between Edinburgh and North Berwick.”
