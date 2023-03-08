A person has died after being hit by a train on the line between Edinburgh and Glasgow. Emergency services were alerted to a casualty on the tracks at Lenzie Railway Station shortly before 7pm on Tuesday, March 7. Paramedics and police rushed to the station, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. British Transport Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

ScotRail services were affected, as the line between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident. Several trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High were delayed, cancelled or diverted as a result.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Lenzie railway station at 18.51pm on 7 March following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”