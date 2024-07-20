Edinburgh trains: ScotRail advice to passengers as Rangers play Manchester United at Murrayfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The rail operator said with the kick-off at 4pm and an expected attendance of 57,900, train travellers not heading for the football should consider travelling at quieter times.
This weekend also sees the final two days of play at The Open Championship at Royal Troon, which is also expected to mean extra passengers on the rail network.
And with a temporary timetable currently in operation due to fewer drivers being available for rest day working during an Aslef pay dispute, ScotRail warned there could be “a number of additional alterations to train services which may impact on journeys”.
It said on Saturday, most services between Edinburgh and North Berwick will be withdrawn, with a bus replacement in operation for most of the day. But trains will operate the 2140 and 2314 Edinburgh to North Berwick services.
On Sunday, changes to services will include:
- Edinburgh – Tweedbank will operate every three hours rather than hourly. Departures from Tweedbank to Edinburgh will be at 0947, 1248, 1547 and 1848 and from Edinburgh to Tweedbank at 1113, 1411, 1712, 2011 and 2210
- Edinburgh – North Berwick services will operate every two hours rather than hourly. The first service from Edinburgh will be at 0937 and the first service from North Berwick will be at 1024.
- Edinburgh – Dunblane services will operate with two services every three hours, rather than hourly. The first service Edinburgh will be at 0935 and the first service from Dunblane will be at 0945.
ScotRail reminded passengers that replacement buses would mean longer journey times, advised people to check their journey on the ScotRail app before travelling and warned that the busy sporting weekend could lead to longer queues at some stations for train tickets.
Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “With a temporary timetable currently in operation and two major sporting events taking place this weekend, it is important we advise our customers of what to expect, and to plan ahead for their journey.
“Additional services will be available for The Open Championship in Troon, and we anticipate services for Edinburgh to be busier than usual before and after the football at Murrayfield.
“Customers should allow extra time for travel and check their journey on our mobile app the day before travel. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to customers who have their journey impacted by service alterations. We know how frustrating this can be and thank them for their patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.