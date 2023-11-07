The crash happened at around 12.10pm at Atholl Crescent. Edinburgh Trams tweeted at 12.24pm that services were only running between the airport and Haymarket Yards.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

It then posted: “Due to a medical emergency at the West End tram stop, you may experience extended wait times in both directions. Sorry for the inconvenience.” A later update said: “Following the medical emergency at the West End Tram stop, full services have now resumed. There may be some extended wait times while we get back to a regular frequency. We are sorry for the disruption to your journey.”