Edinburgh tram services disrupted after West End crash involving car and pedestrian

Trams only running from airport to Haymarket Yards after crash involving car and pedestrian
By Ian Swanson
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT
Tram services were disrupted after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at Edinburgh’s West End today.

The crash happened at around 12.10pm at Atholl Crescent. Edinburgh Trams tweeted at 12.24pm that services were only running between the airport and Haymarket Yards.

It then posted: “Due to a medical emergency at the West End tram stop, you may experience extended wait times in both directions. Sorry for the inconvenience.” A later update said: “Following the medical emergency at the West End Tram stop, full services have now resumed. There may be some extended wait times while we get back to a regular frequency. We are sorry for the disruption to your journey.”

The West End tram stop, near the scene of the crash in Atholl Crescent - tram services were disrupted as emergency services responded.The West End tram stop, near the scene of the crash in Atholl Crescent - tram services were disrupted as emergency services responded.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, officers received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Atholl Crescent, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to hospital. A man, the driver of the vehicle, has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”

