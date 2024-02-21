Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh trampoline centre which delighted generations of children has gone up for sale after more than half-a-century of family ownership.

The Orcadia Trampoline Centre on 3 Windsor Place has been listed online for £285,000. Inside the property are six trampolines, party centre, cafe, contact room and dance studio.

Located near Portobello High Street, the centre was opened by Drew and Sheila Kennedy in 1965 and went on to play a part in the childhoods of countless city youngsters. In a social media post announcing the building had hit the market, the founding couple's daughter Cindy Moir described it as 'the end of an era'.

The centre was opened in 1965

Recounting the history of the business, she wrote: "My dad was an acrobat and had a trampoline act. He toured with my mum in a circus in Europe.

"When they settled in Portobello and bought the building in 3 Windsor Place, they had the idea of putting floor level trampolines into the main hall and we had a little cafe. Soon the idea of trampoline birthday parties was born.

"It was ahead of its time and really took off as there was nothing else like it. People came from all over Edinburgh and the Lothians.

"They also had a youth club with trampoline classes and over the years added (a) cinema room for cartoons, disco, after school club, mums & Tots club, ball pit and soft play but the trampolines were always the favourite with the jukebox too. It was a huge success and hopefully lots of good memories for those of you who had trampoline parties.

The Orcadia Trampoline Centre is up for sale

"In 1997, my parents retired and they leased out the business. My dad passed away in 2002 and my mum 20 (years) later in 2022."

A Rightmove advert for the property reads: "Portobello is a highly sought-after suburb of Edinburgh located approximately 4 miles east of the city centre. Its popular promenade and beach ensure the area enjoys regular visitors who are also attracted to the high street's mix of independent boutiques and national retailers.