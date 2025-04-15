Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new “tap on, tap off” system to pay for travel on Edinburgh’s trams is “just weeks away”.

When it comes in, the system will allow passengers to use a contactless card or device to pay their fare by tapping it on the platform validator before they get on the tram and tapping it again on the platform validator at the other end of the journey when they get off.

The new system, which has been developed in collaboration with payment provider Flowbird, is now in the final stages of testing and a launch date will be announced soon.

The launch date for the new ToTo system will be announced soon. | supplied

Edinburgh Trams says the “tap on, tap off” system - or “ToTo” - is the first of its kind in Scotland and will be quick and convenient for customers, with daily and weekly caps on cost ensuring they only ever pay the best-value adult daily fare while enjoying seamless integration with local bus services.

Like the contactless payments already used on Lothian Buses, the new system calculates the cheapest fare based on the number of journeys made and then debits the card in the early hours of the following morning.

If a passenger makes three or more journeys in the city zone on one day, the cost will be capped at £5. f they use ToTo over a seven-day period (Monday-Sunday), the fare will be capped at the weekly rate of £24.50.

And the trams’ ToTo system will work alongside Lothian Buses’ existing TapTapCap system, with tram and bus travel included in the same capped fare, meaning that passengers can use the tram and bus as much as they want within a daily or weekly period and be charged the daily or weekly cap. and ,there is no longer any need to purchase a ticket from the bus driver, or the tram stop ticket machine.

Unlike buses, however, tram customers must remember to “tap off” when they reach their destination. This is because the network is split into two fare zones and tapping off ensures they only pay for travel on sections of the tramway they have actually used. And customers must also use the same device to tap on and tap off.

Anyone failing to tap off when they leave the tram will be charged the single airport fare of £7.90. Penalty fares are not included in the calculation of the daily or weekly price caps.

Edinburgh Trams managing director Lea Harrison said: “Following the successful launch of services to Newhaven in 2023, we’re continuing to invest in technology to make trams an even more attractive proposition for both residents and visitors.

“This has included the replacement of 10-year-old tram stop validators to enable contactless cards to be securely accepted, and new hand-held devices for our staff to check that customers have ‘tapped on’ before boarding.

“The cutting-edge technology requires extensive testing before it becomes fully operational, but we are now just weeks away from it being rolled out across the network.

“When the system goes live, it will mark another milestone for Edinburgh Trams, the city, and its world-class public transport network.”