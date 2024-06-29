Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you’re a rail enthusiast or not, most of us agree that sitting by a train window and taking in the surrounding sights is one of life’s greatest pleasures.

It’s no surprise given its rich railway heritage that Edinburgh offers a host of opportunities to do just that.

Behind the ever-recognisable facade of Waverley station lies a long list of routes from which to see Scotland’s world-famous scenery.

Here are five of the most breathtaking train journeys you can take from the Capital.

The Borders Railway to Tweedbank

Taking around 55 minutes, the historic Borders Railway includes the picturesque Lothianbridge and Redbridge viaducts. Head all the way to Tweedbank to make the most of the beautiful views.

The Borders Railway

Highland Main Line to Inverness

The bulk of the three-and-a-half-hour journey from Waverley to Inverness is spent on the similarly iconic Highland Main Line, offering a fantastic chance to see Scotland in all its beauty through the window.

Highland Main Line

North Berwick

While it's a short journey clocking just 33 minutes from Waverley, a trip to this quaint coastal village provides ample opportunities to see the East Lothian countryside.

Ranked the best place to live in the UK for 2024 by the Sunday Times, Scotsman readers also agree that North Berwick is worth a visit. | Dansker Digital - stock.adobe.com

Aberdeen

A journey to the Granite City is a fantastic way to take in stunning views of the East Coast. With the added bonus of getting to cross both the Forth and Tay rail bridges in one trip of two hours and 40 minutes, it’s well-worth setting a side a day for this one.

Aberdeen

Royal Scotsman