Edinburgh travel: Five majestic train journeys from the Capital with mesmerising scenery

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 29th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST
Whether you’re a rail enthusiast or not, most of us agree that sitting by a train window and taking in the surrounding sights is one of life’s greatest pleasures.

It’s no surprise given its rich railway heritage that Edinburgh offers a host of opportunities to do just that.

Behind the ever-recognisable facade of Waverley station lies a long list of routes from which to see Scotland’s world-famous scenery.

Here are five of the most breathtaking train journeys you can take from the Capital.

The Borders Railway to Tweedbank

Taking around 55 minutes, the historic Borders Railway includes the picturesque Lothianbridge and Redbridge viaducts. Head all the way to Tweedbank to make the most of the beautiful views.

Highland Main Line to Inverness

The bulk of the three-and-a-half-hour journey from Waverley to Inverness is spent on the similarly iconic Highland Main Line, offering a fantastic chance to see Scotland in all its beauty through the window.

North Berwick

While it's a short journey clocking just 33 minutes from Waverley, a trip to this quaint coastal village provides ample opportunities to see the East Lothian countryside.

Aberdeen

A journey to the Granite City is a fantastic way to take in stunning views of the East Coast. With the added bonus of getting to cross both the Forth and Tay rail bridges in one trip of two hours and 40 minutes, it’s well-worth setting a side a day for this one.

Royal Scotsman

For those seeking a luxurious experience and a chance to experience the most rugged of Highland landscapes, a trip on the Royal Scotsman is thoroughly recommendable. Belmond operates several overnight tours from the Capital in which passengers enjoy the train’s Edwardian splendour and live entertainment

