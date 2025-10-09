Travellers have been warned they could face disruption as planned industrial action takes place next weekend (18 October).

CrossCountry passengers who are hoping to travel between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will not be able to do so on Saturday, 18 October as industrial action by the RMT Union takes place.

The action concerns RMT union members in customer service roles taking strike action.

CrossCountry routes across the UK, with Edinburgh and Glasgow to Edinburgh the affected routes in Scotland. Some services will extend from York to Edinburgh.

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s Managing Director, said: “We are disappointed for our customers that the RMT has announced more industrial action. While we will try to run as many services as services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption. We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks."

All CrossCountry routes across the UK will be impacted, with a limited service on some routes and no services on others. Services will also finish much earlier than usual.

Trains that do run will be significantly busier than usual and services will also finish much earlier in the day so passengers are advised to plan return journeys carefully.

There will also be changes to some calling patterns on the day, so passengers should plan their journeys carefully before travelling.

There is also planned engineering work over the weekend, which will further impact which CrossCountry services will run. Full details can be found on the CrossCountry website.

Passengers planning to travel with CrossCountry on Saturday 18 October are being urged to should check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries or on the CrossCountry website app for the latest news and advice:

Information on delay repay and alternative travel options are available at the same link.

The RMT has also announced planned industrial action on Saturday 1 November. More information will be released on what this means for CrossCountry passengers.