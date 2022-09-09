The TSSA (Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association) said it was cancelling its planned strike action for September following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 24-hour strike action was scheduled to take place at the end of the month as a result of a national rail dispute over pay, job security, and working conditions.

On Thursday afternoon, September 8, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

She died peacefully at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

In response to this, the TSSA said: Upon the news that HM Queen Elizabeth has died, TSSA expresses deepest condolences to her family, friends, the country and those affected by her passing.

“TSSA is cancelling planned industrial action for September and will be respecting the period of public mourning.”

Previously, Rail union TSSA said staff at nine operating companies as well as Network Rail including in Edinburgh would stage a walkout for two days, after its members voted overwhelmingly for strike action .

RMT members had also been set to go ahead with industrial action on September 15 and 17, as part of the continuing dispute with Network Rail over pay and working conditions.

However, the union confirmed that, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the strikes had been suspended.

When were the rail strikes supposed to take place in September 2022?

The new round of industrial action by the TSSA and Network Rail was due to take place from midday on Monday September 26, 2022 until Tuesday September 27. 2022 for a period of 24 hours.

This was to coincide with the third and fourth day of the Labour Party Conference being held in Liverpool from Saturday, September 24 to Wednesday, September 28 2022.

What services would be affected by the TSSA rail strikes?

Alongside Network Rail General Grades (Bands 5-8) and Controllers, the following train operating companies were involved in the strike action.

Avanti West Coast

c2c

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

LNER

Southeastern

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

What Edinburgh services would be affected?

These are the companies frequently operate to and from Edinburgh:

What is the TSSA?