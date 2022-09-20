The TSSA (Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association) will continue with its planned strike action later this month, after it was posponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 24-hour strike action came in the wake of national rail dispute over pay, job security, and working conditions.

Rail union TSSA said staff at nine operating companies as well as Network Rail including in Edinburgh would stage a walkout for two days, after its members voted overwhelmingly for strike action .

Aslef union members are also reportedly to go on with their rail strikes on October 1 and October 5, as part of the continuing dispute with Network Rail over pay and working conditions.

Aslef previously postponed a strike planned for September 15, while fellow rail union the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) also suspended strikes which had been due to take place on September 15 and 17.

It was reported that Aslef’s rail strike is held to coincide with the annual conference of Conservatice Party in Birmingham from October 2 to October 5.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming rail strikes.

When were the rail strikes supposed to take place in September 2022?

The new round of industrial action by the TSSA and Network Rail was due to take place from midday on Monday September 26, 2022 until Tuesday September 27, 2022 for a period of 24 hours.

This was to coincide with the third and fourth day of the Labour Party Conference being held in Liverpool from Saturday, September 24 to Wednesday, September 28 2022.

What services would be affected by the TSSA rail strikes?

Alongside Network Rail General Grades (Bands 5-8) and Controllers, the following train operating companies were involved in the strike action.

Avanti West Coast

c2c

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

LNER

Southeastern

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

What Edinburgh services would be affected?

These are the companies frequently operate to and from Edinburgh:

What is the TSSA?