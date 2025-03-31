Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the Unite union were taking to the streets in Edinburgh today as part of a nationwide day of action on energy price rises.

The union is holding protest events at 40 locations across the UK, including at the Newkirkgate shopping centre in Leith around noon.

Unite members joining with other fuel poverty and pensioner groups with the message that nobody should have to choose between heating or eating. The union says it is “shameful” that in the world’s sixth richest economy, eight million people struggle to pay their energy bills and on average 7,000 people die each year because they are unable to keep warm in their own homes.

Energy bills for a typical household will rise by more than £100 a year under regulator Ofgem's new cap

The day of action coincides with the date the latest energy price cap rise comes into effect, which will see a rise of 6.4 per cent from £1,738 to £1,849 for an average dual-fuel household.

The day of action is part of the Unite Energy 4 All campaign, which has been running since 2023 and calls for the eradication of fuel poverty, and the national control of our energy resources.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "It's time to end the chaos in our energy network, which allows profiteers to flourish while workers and communities are left in the cold.

"No one should ever have to choose between heating and eating. We believe it is time for public ownership and for fuel poverty to be consigned to the dustbin of history.”

Unite claims energy regulator Ofgem has failed to regulate the energy market, with the energy price cap climbing ever higher while people struggle with ever-increasing energy costs.

Simon Coop, Unite’s national officer for energy and utilities, said: “Unite is unique as a trade union in organising in the workplace and the community, and our Industrial members in the energy sector are right behind Unite Community’s day of action.

“Ofgem have failed to protect consumers. For too long they have sided with the profiteering energy companies over the most vulnerable in our country and we stand in full support of the campaign against fuel poverty and for public ownership of our energy sector.”