A decision to scrap plans to create one of the most powerful super-computers in the world at Edinburgh University has been condemned by a Scottish Government Cabinet minister.

Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary Angus Robertson, who is also SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central, said the shelving of the £800 million project by the UK Government was “shocking” and would damage Scotland’s economy.

Angus Robertson says the decision is ‘shocking’. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The exascale computer - which would have been 50 times faster than any other computer in Britain - was announced last year and the university has already invested £31 million in a building to house the system.

But the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said that, although the funding had been promised by the previous government, money was never allocated in its budget.

The new super-computer was seen as critical for AI research, a field in which Edinburgh University is a world leader.

In an interview published in May, Mark Parsons, professor of high-performance computing at Edinburgh University, said: "If all seven billion humans in the world were to complete one sum per second, 12 hours a day, it would take nine years to complete the same number of calculations an exascale computer does each second. I find that amazing."

Mr Robertson tweeted: "UK Labour is cutting a project for Edinburgh worth nearly one billion pounds. Absolutely shocking, shortsighted and damaging to Edinburgh and Scotland's economy, education and tech sector."

He added; "Edinburgh University has built a world-class reputation and was set to drive forward plans for Edinburgh and the Lothians to become Europe's leading data capital and a centre for research, development and innovation.

"I will be seeking the earliest possible meeting with First Minister John Swinney and Cabinet Secretary for Economy Kate Forbes to discuss this damaging decision for Edinburgh by the new UK Labour government and seek the earliest possible U-turn."

A UK government spokesperson said: "We are absolutely committed to building technology infrastructure that delivers growth and opportunity for people across the UK. The UK government is taking difficult and necessary spending decisions across all departments in the face of billions of pounds of unfunded commitments. This is essential to restore economic stability and deliver our national mission for growth.

"We have launched the AI Opportunities Action Plan, which will identify how we can bolster our computer infrastructure to better suit our needs and consider how AI and other emerging technologies can best support our new Industrial Strategy."

A university spokesperson said: "The University of Edinburgh has led the way in super-computing within the UK for decades, and is ready to work with the government to support the next phase of this technology in the UK, in order to unlock its benefits for industry, public services and society.

"Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, principal of the university, has now met with the Secretary of State for science, innovation and technology and the Secretary of State for Scotland and we welcome the continued dialogue on this vital issue."