Edinburgh University principal warns departments could close in search for savings

Staff at Edinburgh University have been warned "nothing is off the table" as the institution seeks to make urgent savings to plug a budget gap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Principal Sir Peter Mathieson said the closure of some university programmes or schools would have to be considered, as well as merging or outsourcing certain services.

A number of Scottish universities are coming under financial pressure from rising costs and reduced income from international students, described as a "perfect storm" by the Institute for Fiscal Studies .

Edinburgh University has extended the deadline for voluntary severance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh, founded in 1582, is one of the four "ancient" universities in Scotland .

In November last year, it announced the opening of a voluntary redundancy scheme. On Tuesday, it was revealed that staff had received a letter informing them the deadline for voluntary severance is being extended.

The principal's letter to staff reads: "This decision is motivated by recognition that the gap that needs to be closed to secure the university's financial sustainability is large enough and urgent enough for us to have to confront the likelihood that other measures will be needed in the near future.

"These might include restructuring, possible closures of programmes or even schools, mergers or shared services between schools, centralisation of some services, outsourcing of others: nothing is off the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I fully understand the anxiety and uncertainty that this message will induce, but my senior colleagues and I feel that it is best to be honest and open about the scale and urgency of the measures likely to be needed.

"Detailed information about the financial position will be discussed by the University Executive on February 18 and I will write again after that."

He said he is "optimistic" about the university's future but inaction could lead to it falling into deficit.

Principal Peter Mathieson has warned cuts could include “restructuring, possible closures of programmes or even schools”.

A spokeswoman for the university said: "In line with our commitment to be transparent about the university's financial position, we have shared with staff that we anticipate having to take further actions to ensure the university remains on a secure financial footing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have also decided to extend the deadline for applications to the voluntary severance scheme by two weeks until Friday February 28 .

"The university executive will consider our financial position next week, after which we will be in a position to update staff further."

Dundee University has proposed job cuts as it seeks to address a £30 million funding gap, but the the UCU lecturers' union has voted to go on strike to oppose these.

The chief executive of the Scottish Funding Council has suggested Dundee could receive financial help in order for it to "survive and thrive".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the Edinburgh University letter, UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "This is a deeply worrying time for workers at the university. UCU has already lodged a failure to agree with senior management over its refusal to rule out compulsory redundancies as it undertakes this current restructure process.

"This is an employer that wastes millions on capital projects, but is now seeking to cut the very staff who deliver the teaching, research and student support that make the university the successful institution that it is.

"Management now needs to change course and guarantee workers will not be forced out the door."

Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary Miles Briggs said: "This stark warning from Edinburgh's principal, which will cause alarm and anxiety among staff and students, is just the latest siren call from a leading Scottish university over its perilous financial position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It tells us that the SNP Government's current funding model is short-changing our universities.

"This, coupled with Labour's reckless job tax, has created a perfect storm for Scotland's higher education sector."