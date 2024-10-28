An award-winning service which provided support, advice and mental health care for veterans is to end in its current form after NHS Lothian decided to withdraw funding.

Veterans First Point Lothian was jointly funded by Scottish Government and NHS Lothian as a “one-stop shop” for former services personnel needing help.

The service has helped 2,500 veterans over the last 15 years. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Ian Swanson

But NHS Lothian said it taken the difficult decision to withdraw its share of the funding - £214,778 - following a stark financial review and the significant financial challenge facing health boards.

But by April 2025, it will cease to exist in its current form. The health board said a significant redesign and change of premises was planned by March 2025.

It comes as NHS Lothian is forced to review all services and departments in a bid to make efficiency savings of seven per cent following the budget allocation made earlier this year.

Tracey McKigen, director of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital and associated services, said: “This has been a really difficult decision and we apologise to all of our patients and staff who are affected. We would like to thank the team for their dedication and commitment to supporting our veterans over the years.

“This is no reflection on the quality of the Veterans First Point Lothian service, but it does serve as a stark reminder of the extremely difficult choices that we are facing every day as we balance the need to provide safe and effective healthcare while meeting the severe financial challenges facing health boards and other public sector organisations.”

Scottish Government will allocate its 40 per cent share of the funding and NHS Lothian said it was reviewing the future service provision possible within the remaining budget.

But Veterans First Point Lothian will no longer be able to accept new referrals or start any new episodes of treatment. Veterans affected by the change are urged to contact the team to discuss alternative support.

NHS Lothian said if veterans felt they needed help or support and were not already part of Veterans First Point Lothian, they should contact their GP during the day and at evenings and weekends, they should contact NHS 24 on 111.