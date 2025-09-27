The weather might be getting chillier, but it’s time to dust off the walking boots, get on the kagoul and get out into the crisp Edinburgh with these amazing walks.

Edinburgh is blessed with a number of walks both within the city and on the outer limits, from the amazing Pentland Hills to the stunning Water of Leith.

There’s the opportunity to trek from one end of the city to the other and see Edinburgh’s incredible sights along the way.

Here’s our list of 15 amazing walks to embark on this autumn, let us know where you’ll be heading.

1 . Holyrood Park Super central and offering some great views in and around Arthur's Seat - Holyrood Park has a lot to offer on an autumn day.

2 . The Meadows Nothing beats a walk through The Meadows. Grab yourself a coffee from Uplands Roast and a sausage roll from Max Bakes Gourmet Sausage Rolls and enjoy a peaceful walk in the park.

3 . Cammo Estate You can walk for miles in Cammo Estate's woodland. Right on the edge of Edinburgh its 85-acres have the ruins of Cammo House and a picturesque tower at its heart.