Edinburgh Walks: 15 great walks in and around Edinburgh to get you moving this Autumn

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 27th Sep 2025, 04:50 BST

We take a look at 15 great walks to take in and around Edinbugh this Autumn.

The weather might be getting chillier, but it’s time to dust off the walking boots, get on the kagoul and get out into the crisp Edinburgh with these amazing walks.

Edinburgh is blessed with a number of walks both within the city and on the outer limits, from the amazing Pentland Hills to the stunning Water of Leith.

There’s the opportunity to trek from one end of the city to the other and see Edinburgh’s incredible sights along the way.

Here’s our list of 15 amazing walks to embark on this autumn, let us know where you’ll be heading.

Super central and offering some great views in and around Arthur's Seat - Holyrood Park has a lot to offer on an autumn day.

1. Holyrood Park

Super central and offering some great views in and around Arthur's Seat - Holyrood Park has a lot to offer on an autumn day. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

Nothing beats a walk through The Meadows. Grab yourself a coffee from Uplands Roast and a sausage roll from Max Bakes Gourmet Sausage Rolls and enjoy a peaceful walk in the park.

2. The Meadows

Nothing beats a walk through The Meadows. Grab yourself a coffee from Uplands Roast and a sausage roll from Max Bakes Gourmet Sausage Rolls and enjoy a peaceful walk in the park. | TSPL Photo: Jane Barlow

You can walk for miles in Cammo Estate's woodland. Right on the edge of Edinburgh its 85-acres have the ruins of Cammo House and a picturesque tower at its heart.

3. Cammo Estate

You can walk for miles in Cammo Estate's woodland. Right on the edge of Edinburgh its 85-acres have the ruins of Cammo House and a picturesque tower at its heart. | Canva/Getty Images

The Water of Leith Walkway is a long one, but it is well worth it for the scenery. You'll get to pass by the stunning Dean Village, before arriving in Leith where you'll have earnt your pint!

4. Water of Leith Walkway

The Water of Leith Walkway is a long one, but it is well worth it for the scenery. You'll get to pass by the stunning Dean Village, before arriving in Leith where you'll have earnt your pint! | Canva/Getty Images

