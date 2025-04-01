Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bin wars have broken out in Edinburgh's New Town with residents divided over a proposed change to their waste and recycling collections.

People in some streets in the area have fought a long battle to keep their gull-proof sacks - canvas bags which they place rubbish bags inside and hang on their railings for collection - rather than have the bin hubs which the council is introducing in other parts of the city.

They claim sets of six bins every 100 metres would "destroy the streetscape" of the Georgian New Town, part of Edinburgh's World Heritage Site.

And after a two-year trial, the council is proposing the gull-proof sacks are retained for these streets and introduced to others nearby. It would mean a black gull-proof sack for landfill, a green one for mixed recycling, a plastic box for glass and a small bin for food waste.

But some residents who up until now have had communal bins are opposed to the gull-proof sacks, arguing that having to store rubbish in a flat until collection day would be smelly, unhygienic and impractical.

Now rival posters have appeared on railings and lamp-posts in the New Town, urging residents to take part in the online consultation before the closing date on Friday, April 4.

A leaflet circulated by the New Town and Broughton community council and several residents' associations, arguing in favour of the gull-proof sacks, claims recycling increased by 250 per cent during the two-year trial.

"Streets are cleaner and the system is much preferred by residents and waste operatives.

"Communal bin hubs are not appropriate on Georgian streets. Multiple lines of six bins destroy the streetscape of the Georgia streets of which we are guardians. They blight houses and restrict light in basement flats.

"Noise is a problem day and night with glass disposal in bin hubs. Many parking spaces will be lost. Bin hubs attract vermin, fly tipping and graffiti."

But the rival "Say No to gull-proof sacks" campaign warns residents: "The council are planning to take away our bins and make you store your rubbish in your home.

"Think of the smell! Just imagine what your rubbish will smell like after being kept at your home for a week in the summer."

And its website asks: "Do you want the extra hassle of having to clean multiple gull proof sacks? We all know rubbish can leak and produce ghastly bin juice."

It argues gull-proof sacks would be difficult for elderly and disabled people and impractical for families with young children.

It also claims that during the trial of the gull-proof sacks, residents from the trial area regularly used communal bins in nearby streets. "This is clear evidence residents prefer the communal bins to gull proof sacks. This measure is being forced upon New Town residents by a tiny vocal minority who do not represent the views of the majority."

Around 2,300 properties in the area currently have the gull-proof sacks and the council proposal would see them extended to another 2,700 properties. A final decision is due to be made by the transport and environment committee in May.