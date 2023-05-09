A man suffered life changing injuries after an incident at Edinburgh Waverley Station.

Emergency services were alerted to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Waverley, at around 11.10pm on Monday, May 8. Police and ambulances, along with trauma and special operations teams, quickly descended on the station. One man was rushed to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance. Police said the man has suffered “life changing injuries” and confirmed he is still in hospital. Police also stated the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScotRail trains in Edinburgh were affected by the incident. Electrical services to and from Waverley were cancelled, altered and delayed, however, diesel trains ran as normal. Services have now returned to normal. ScotRail alerted customers to the incident on Twitter, writing: “We're assisting the emergency services who are dealing with an incident at Edinburgh Waverley. All electrical services to and from Edinburgh Waverley are subject to alteration, cancellation or delay. Diesel services are able to run.”

A man has been hospitalised with life changing injuries after an incident at Edinburgh Waverley.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Waverley Railway Station at 11.11pm on 8 May following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended and person was taken to hospital where they remain with what are believed to be life changing injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”