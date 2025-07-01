Network Rail is carrying out a £400,000 refurbishment of the escalators at Edinburgh’s Waverley station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the rail company has come under fire from Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs for the “excesssive” cost and the length of time the work is taking.

The refurbishment, which is being carried out in phases, began in September and Network Rail says it will have the escalators back in operation before Festival time.

The escalators at Waverley Steps boarded up to allow te refurbishments to be carried out | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Briggs first got in touch with Network Rail on the issue a month ago after he was contacted by constituents with access issues voicing frustration that escalators at Waverley Steps, from Princes Street down to the station, had been “boarded up for weeks with no explanation” and claiming there was “no visible work being carried out”.

Network Rail replied to Mr Briggs, saying it had “identified £400,000 to refurbish our escalators at Waverley” and was carrying out the work at night to minimise disruption and for safety reasons.

It said: “The programme requires us to remove chains , handrails and engines on several of our fleet. Due to the nature of the works involved it is easier for us to manage disruption and safety by carrying out the works during the night.

“We can assure you that the work is progressing as scheduled, although this is not very visible due to the hoarding that has been erected. We’ll continue to progress the work and look forward to having these returned to service prior to the Fringe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The escalators at Waverley Steps were installed in 2012 as part of a £7 million refurbishment to offer pedestrians an alternative to climbing the 72 steps from the station to Princes Street. It was said at the time 14,000 people a day accessed the station via Waverley Steps - 40 per cent of travellers through Waverley.

But the new moving staircases were dogged by problems - one of them broke down within 24 hours of the grand opening and for a long time people complained they were only working “50 per cent of the time”.

However, the current refurbishment involves not only the escalators at Waverley Steps, but also those within the station, so a total of 10 altogether.

Mr Briggs said: “I appreciate that Network Rail are making efforts to minimise the disruption caused by these upgrades, but the duration and cost of this project are excessive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am also concerned by the lack of information being provided to travellers. I have been contacted by a number of constituents with accessibility issues and I share their concern with how these works have been taken forward, as well as the lack of assistance and speed to get the works completed.

“Travellers who rely on the escalators would appreciate clearer communication and signposting about alternative routes and the completion date.”

Network Rail told the Evening News: “Escalators at Waverley station are being refurbished to improve reliability and performance. This includes replacing steps and handrails, and upgrading electrical systems.

“Work began in September last year and is being carried out overnight in phases to minimise disruption. Five of the escalators are already complete or nearing completion, while planning continues for the remaining five. We appreciate passengers’ patience while we deliver these essential upgrades.”